Turkish-backed Syrian opposition captures Dabiq from IS
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkey say they have captured the town of Dabiq, which holds symbolic significance, from the Islamic State group.
A commander of the Syrian opposition Hamza Brigade says Islamic State fighters put up "minimal" resistance to defend the town Sunday morning.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the extremist group withdrew from the town.
Islamic State propaganda had boasted of the fight for the northern Syrian town, citing Islamic lore that the town would be the scene of a major battle between crusaders and army of the Muslim caliphate.
