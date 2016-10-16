Turkmenistan sets presidential election for 2017
A
A
Share via Email
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — Turkmenistan's parliament has set the date for a presidential election in which opposition parties can field candidates for the first time.
But the election set for Feb. 12 is unlikely to present real competition for autocratic President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who has ruled for a decade and established a personality cult nearly as pervasive as that of his eccentric predecessor, Saparmurat Niyazov.
The parliament's decision was reported by state media on Sunday. It comes a month after the constitution was changed to remove age limits for the presidency, effectively allowing Berdymukhamedov to be president for life.
In 2012, Turkmenistan authorized nominally opposition parties, but the two that will be allowed to run presidential candidates are seen as subservient to the ruling party.
Most Popular
-
Federal union targets Trudeau in campaign as contract talks drag on
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races