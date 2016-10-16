US concerned about use of force in Libya's capital

BENGHAZI, Libya — The United States says it is concerned about reports of the use of force to seize the offices of Libya's U.N.-backed National Accord government in the capital, Tripoli.

A statement by the U.S. State Department issued late Saturday also called on all parties to work together for a "safe, prosperous and free Libya."

Gunmen seized the offices of the U.N.-backed government on Friday night, announcing their support for the Islamist-oriented administration that ruled in the Libyan capital before the National Accord government was installed in March.