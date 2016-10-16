US, others express hope for Yemen cease-fire in next days
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — The United States and Britain are expressing hope that a cease-fire can be reached in Yemen in the coming days.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says mediation is ongoing involving Yemen's exiled, internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels who control much of the country.
Kerry says: "This is the time to implement a cease-fire unconditionally and then move to the negotiating table."
His message Sunday was supported by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and the U.N. envoy to Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.
Kerry says they want the truce "''as rapidly as possible, meaning Monday, Tuesday."
Their meeting in London also included the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, which has led a military coalition against the Houthis.
Most Popular
-
Federal union targets Trudeau in campaign as contract talks drag on
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Two radio broadcasters, an urban planner and a professor: The other newbies on Halifax regional council
-
Halifax Votes 2016: Live election results for council and mayoral races