California's Sierra Nevada sees snowfall
TRUCKEE, Calif. — An autumn snowstorm dusted higher elevations in California's Sierra Nevada with several inches of fresh powder.
Authorities required drivers to use tire chains on several roads in the Donner Summit area, where the wintry scene that started Sunday was replaced with sunny skies Monday afternoon.
National Weather Service meteorologist Travis Wilson says the last few showers of the storm died off by Monday afternoon. He says about an inch of snow accumulated in one area.
He says warm weather will return to the area starting Tuesday.
