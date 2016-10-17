Case moves ahead against former Salvadoran attorney general
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A court in El Salvador says a case against a former attorney general can move forward, but the ex-top prosecutor can remain free while it does.
The decision Monday supersedes a judge's ruling in September that said there was not sufficient evidence against Luis Martinez Rosales. The court also instituted a gag order to keep prosecutors and
Martinez is accused of divulging intercepted phone conversations while prosecuting a Roman Catholic priest from Spain in 2014. Rev. Antonio Rodriguez, better known as "Father Tony," was convicted of smuggling illicit items into prisons and having a relationship with the country's gangs.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but was immediately released under a deal that prohibited him from visiting prisons or communicating with gangs.
