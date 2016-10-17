China says visit by Philippine president restores trust
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — China's state news agency says this week's visit by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points toward a restoration of trust between the sides following recent tensions over their South China Sea territorial dispute.
Xinhua said that Duterte's arrival on Tuesday would be a step toward ending years of estrangement between the countries.
Duterte has said he wants to reduce contacts with treaty ally the U.S. in
Xinhua said Duterte's visit shows the "bad blood between Beijing and Manila has finally begun to give place to good faith."
It said a verdict issued by an international arbitration panel in the Netherlands that denied China's claims in the South China Sea had no bearing in discussions between the sides.
Most Popular
-
-
Zassy Zane: One reporter's post-election airing of grievances from Halifax Votes 2016
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Craigslist ad for ‘personal servant’ a sign of growing inequality says UBC professor