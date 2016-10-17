Opening statements due in Rolling Stone defamation trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone over its now discredited story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

The jury of eight women and two men was seated Monday. Only seven, to be specified later, will deliberate; three will be alternates.

U.Va. administrator Nicole Eramo wants $7.85 million from the magazine for its portrayal of her in the 2014 story. She claims it portrayed her as the "chief villain."