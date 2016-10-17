News / World

Opening statements due in Rolling Stone defamation trial

Sabrina Erdely, center, enters the federal courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Erdely, author of

Sabrina Erdely, center, enters the federal courthouse in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Erdely, author of "A Rape on Campus," a discredited Rolling Stone article detailing an alleged rape at the University of Virginia, is being sued by Nicole Eramo, a UVa administrator included in the story. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone over its now discredited story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

The jury of eight women and two men was seated Monday. Only seven, to be specified later, will deliberate; three will be alternates.

U.Va. administrator Nicole Eramo wants $7.85 million from the magazine for its portrayal of her in the 2014 story. She claims it portrayed her as the "chief villain."

The article told the harrowing story of a woman identified only as "Jackie," who claimed she was raped by seven men in a fraternity initiation. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims and details in the narrative didn't hold up under scrutiny by other media.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular