Equatorial Guinea calls for end to French case against VP

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Equatorial Guinea is calling on the United Nations' highest court to urgently order France to halt a criminal case against the son of the African nation's leader on charges of misspending millions of euros of public funds, arguing that he is immune from prosecution.

The hearing that opened Monday at the International Court of Justice comes a week before Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Equatorial Guinea's vice-president , is scheduled to appear before a French court to answer the charges.

The French case is part of a long-running corruption probe targeting the acquisition of properties in France by the leaders of Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Republic of Congo.