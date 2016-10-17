EU steps up pressure on Congo to end unrest, organize polls

LUXEMBOURG — The European Union stepped up pressure on the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday to end violence in the country, saying it is ready to impose sanctions to end the unrest in the east of the vast nation and to push for elections next year.

The 28 EU foreign ministers said in a statement the bloc "will use all the means at its disposal, including individual restrictive measures" against those who commit violence and human rights abuses.

Dozens of people died in Kinshasa in September after security forces clashed with anti-government demonstrators opposed to delaying long-anticipated elections. Fighting in the east is also worry.

Separately, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said she has sent a team to Congo to urge representatives of political parties to show restraint amid the crisis.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said the team will call on politicians and others to ensure that they and their supporters "refrain ... from committing any act of criminal violence against individuals and property, and take the necessary measures to prevent the commission of such acts."

Bensouda said her prosecutors are closely monitoring the situation in Congo and that anyone who "commits, orders, incites, encourages, or contributes in any other way to the commission of crimes" could be held liable.

The International Criminal Court is a court of last resort that only steps in if a country where crimes are committed is unable or unwilling to prosecute.

Congo's electoral commission says a national election, originally scheduled for next month, will likely take place at the end of 2018. The EU ministers said the election must happen as soon as possible next year.

____