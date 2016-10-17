Judge: Death for Ohio dad of starved, beaten 2-year-old

CINCINNATI — An Ohio judge has ordered the death penalty for the father of a 2-year-old girl who died of starvation and blunt-force injury.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan on Monday followed the jury's recommendation that 34-year-old Glen Bates should be executed for aggravated murder. Bates' attorney says he wants to appeal the sentence.

The jury in Cincinnati convicted Bates in the death of Glenara Bates. His attorneys argued he should get life in prison and that such a sentence would force him to think about what happened every day.

Glenara weighed 13 pounds when she died in March 2015. Authorities say she was beaten and had belt and bite marks, among other injuries.