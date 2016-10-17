Judge: Threats to Brexit lawsuit claimant 'wholly wrong'

LONDON — A British judge says people making threats against a woman challenging the government over its European Union exit plans will face "the full vigour of the law."

Financial entrepreneur Gina Miller is the lead claimant in a lawsuit arguing that the government can't trigger Britain's exit from the EU without approval from Parliament. Miller says that she has received abusive and threatening messages because of the case.

Judge John Thomas says "it is simply wholly wrong for people to be abusive of those who seek to come to the queen's courts."

A majority of Britons voted in June to leave the EU, and the government argues it is entitled "to give effect to the will of the people."