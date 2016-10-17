Kenya: China petitioned to stop building railway in park
A
A
Share via Email
NAIROBI, Kenya — About 300 peaceful protesters marched to the Chinese embassy in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to urge the Chinese government not to build a railway across the Nairobi National Park and surrounding areas.
Kenya is redoing its railway line from Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa, and the line would cross over the park as it approaches the town of Naivasha, where the government wants to construct an industrial hub.
The Chinese funded project would cross 6
He said there are six other routes that are viable.