Lawyers cite new autism diagnosis in bid to halt execution

ATLANTA — Lawyers seeking clemency for a Georgia inmate scheduled for execution this week say a recent autism diagnosis helps explain his actions the night he killed one police officer and wounded another.

Gregory Paul Lawler is to be put to death Wednesday by injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital at the state prison in Jackson.

The 63-year-old was convicted of murder in the October 1997 shooting death of Atlanta police Officer John Sowa. Authorities say Lawler also critically injured Officer Patricia Cocciolone.