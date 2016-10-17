London police to be fitted with body worn video cameras

London police say thousands of officers will be equipped with body-worn video cameras in the coming months.

Police said the rollout begins Monday in a phased approach. More than 22,000 offers are scheduled to have cameras mid-2017.

Commissioner Bernard Hogan-Howe said the widespread use of cameras should help build public confidence in the police.

He said: "What we do every day will be seen by the public. That has to be good."