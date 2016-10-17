Mourning Thais dye clothes as prices for black apparel surge
The country's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last week after several years of failing health.
BANGKOK — Pop-up clothes dyeing
The Thai government has declared one year of mourning for Bhumibol, who died Thursday, and some clothing sellers have been quick to hike prices for black garments. Others have run out of stock.
Vats of black dye were boiling Monday at a free dying station set up in downtown Bangkok by a tractor importing company.
Volunteers rushed to write down names and contact information from a stream of visitors bringing in clothes to dye black.
