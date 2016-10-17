Panama makes largest cocaine seizure of year
PANAMA CITY — Panamanian authorities say they have seized more than 2
Anti-drug prosecutor Julio Villarreal said Monday that the drugs were buried in a cache near the coast and had to be dug up.
It brought the year's total of cocaine seizures to 43 tons in Panama. The 2015 total was 58 tons.
Panama's location puts it on the smuggling route for drugs coming from South America and heading to the United States.
