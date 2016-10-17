Phoenix police: Officers believe man killed self, 2 girls
TOLLESON, Ariz. — A man and his two young daughters have been found dead inside their home west of Phoenix, and it's believed to be a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.
Phoenix police said a 36-year-old man and a 5-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene late Sunday and a 4-year-old girl later died at a hospital.
A woman called police Sunday night to express concern about the welfare of her ex-husband and their two daughters, said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a police spokeswoman.
The names of the three won't be released until Tuesday, she said.
Herrera, who lives across the street from the man, said he was home Sunday night and heard the shots.
He told the newspaper that the man involved had just separated from his wife a few months earlier, and she and the children had moved out.
The two girls were visiting their father for the weekend.
"I've seen the kids play," Herrera said. "They looked happy."
