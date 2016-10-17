Police investigate reports of shots fired at Ohio university
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating reports of shots fired at the University of Cincinnati.
University officials sent out a tweet Monday night, urging anyone on campus to "shelter in place, stay away from windows and lock doors."
Police say they're searching for a suspect.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
No other information was immediately available.
