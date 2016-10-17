Police shoot, wound man who pointed TV remote at officers

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Authorities say New Jersey police shot and wounded a man who called in false reports about a gunman and then used a television remote to mimic a deadly weapon as he walked toward them.

Ocean County prosecutors say the shooting occurred Sunday night in Toms River. They say the man remained hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Prosecutors say the man made two 911 calls about a gunman. Two officers who responded found the man hiding his right hand behind his back.