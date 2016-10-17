Policing leader apologizes for historic racial abuse in US
SAN DIEGO — The president of a group representing tens of thousands of law enforcement officers worldwide is apologizing for historic mistreatment of people of
Terrence Cunningham said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference Monday in San Diego that police have historically been a face of oppression in enforcing laws that ensure legalized discrimination and denial of basic rights.
Cunningham says past injustices have created mistrust between communities of
Cunningham, who is also the police chief in Wellesley, Massachusetts, received a standing ovation for his comments.
