Policing leader apologizes for historic racial abuse in US

SAN DIEGO — The president of a group representing tens of thousands of law enforcement officers worldwide is apologizing for historic mistreatment of people of colour in the United States.

Terrence Cunningham said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference Monday in San Diego that police have historically been a face of oppression in enforcing laws that ensure legalized discrimination and denial of basic rights.

Cunningham says past injustices have created mistrust between communities of colour and police. He says the group acknowledges and apologizes for those actions, but he also says today's officers are not to blame for the past.