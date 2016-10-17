Polish court at heart of conflict marks 30th anniversary
WARSAW, Poland — A top court at the heart of Poland's political turmoil and Europe's concern about the nation's rule of law is marking its 30-year anniversary.
Defying the government, Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz offered to host the observances after Poland's parliament, dominated by the ruling party, cut the court's budget.
The ruling conservative Law and Justice party is taking steps to control the court and prevent it from blocking government-proposed legislation.
European Union leaders have expressed concern about Poland's rule of law and thousands of Poles have marched in protest against the government's actions.
The government believes it will prevail after the term of the court's current head expires Dec. 19.
