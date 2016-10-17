Strong quake strikes Papua New Guinea; no damage reports
CANBERRA, Australia — A strong earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, but no injuries or damage were immediately reported, and there was no threat of a tsunami.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude-6.9 quake struck in Papua New Guinea's New Britain region on Monday, 420
Mathew Moihoi, an official at the Geophysical Observatory in Port Moresby, says there was no tsunami and no immediate reports of damage.
