Syria's Assad seeks Egypt's help in fighting 'terrorism'

DAMASCUS, Syria — A top aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited Cairo to co-ordinate with Egypt in the fight against "terrorism" in the region.

Syria's state news agency reported on Monday that Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, led a delegation that visited Egypt the day before.

SANA says the Syrians met with top intelligence officials, including deputy chief of Egypt's intelligence agency. It says both sides agreed on " co-ordinating political standpoints" and strengthening the " co-operation in fighting terrorism."

Both countries are fighting extremists, including members of the Islamic State group. Egypt and Syria also have bad relations with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Egypt's pro-government Sada al-Balad and other news websites reported Sunday that six Syrians arrived on a private jet Sunday from Damascus.

