Syria's Assad seeks Egypt's help in fighting 'terrorism'
DAMASCUS, Syria —
Syria's state news agency reported on Monday that Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, led a delegation that visited Egypt the day before.
SANA says the Syrians met with top intelligence officials, including deputy chief of Egypt's intelligence agency.
Both countries are fighting extremists, including members of the Islamic State group. Egypt and Syria also have bad relations with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Egypt's pro-government Sada al-Balad and other news