Syria's Assad seeks Egypt's help in fighting 'terrorism'

DAMASCUS, Syria — A top aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited Cairo to co-ordinate with Egypt in the fight against "terrorism" in the region.

Syria's state news agency reported on Monday that Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, led a delegation that visited Egypt the day before.

SANA says the Syrians met with top intelligence officials, including deputy chief of Egypt's intelligence agency. It says both sides agreed on " co-ordinating political standpoints" and strengthening the " co-operation in fighting terrorism."

Both countries are fighting extremists, including members of the Islamic State group. Egypt and Syria also have bad relations with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.