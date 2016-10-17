The Latest: Airstrikes in Syria's eastern Aleppo kill 13
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in Syria's civil war (all times local):
1:55 p.m.
Syrian opposition activists are reporting that airstrikes on a rebel-held, eastern
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes hit the Marjeh
The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, also reported the airstrikes and gave the same death toll. It says 11 of the victims have the same family name of Qabs and ranged in age from a month-and-a-half-old baby girl and a 25-year-old man.
Rebel-held parts of Aleppo have been subjected to the worst aerial attacks since a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia collapsed in September. The air raids have killed hundreds, wounded many others and demolishing entire buildings.
___
10 a.m.
A top aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited Cairo to
Syria's state news agency reported on Monday that Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, led a delegation that visited Egypt the day before.
SANA says the Syrians met with top intelligence officials, including deputy chief of Egypt's intelligence agency. It says both sides agreed on "
Both countries are fighting extremists, including members of the Islamic State group. Egypt and Syria also have bad relations with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Egypt's pro-government Sada al-Balad and other news
Most Popular
-
Man told to hand over his pants during robbery attempt in downtown Halifax
-
Zassy Zane: One reporter's post-election airing of grievances from Halifax Votes 2016
-
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years