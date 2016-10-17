The Latest: Airstrikes in Syria's eastern Aleppo kill 13

BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in Syria's civil war (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Syrian opposition activists are reporting that airstrikes on a rebel-held, eastern neighbourhood in the city of Aleppo have killed at least 13 people, including children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes hit the Marjeh neighbourhood on Monday and that five children were among the casualties.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, also reported the airstrikes and gave the same death toll. It says 11 of the victims have the same family name of Qabs and ranged in age from a month-and-a-half-old baby girl and a 25-year-old man.

Rebel-held parts of Aleppo have been subjected to the worst aerial attacks since a cease-fire brokered by the U.S. and Russia collapsed in September. The air raids have killed hundreds, wounded many others and demolishing entire buildings.

___

10 a.m.

A top aide of Syrian President Bashar Assad has visited Cairo to co-ordinate with Egypt in the fight against "terrorism" in the region.

Syria's state news agency reported on Monday that Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk, head of the National Security Bureau, led a delegation that visited Egypt the day before.

SANA says the Syrians met with top intelligence officials, including deputy chief of Egypt's intelligence agency. It says both sides agreed on " co-ordinating political standpoints" and strengthening the " co-operation in fighting terrorism."

Both countries are fighting extremists, including members of the Islamic State group. Egypt and Syria also have bad relations with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.