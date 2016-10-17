The Latest: Bridge defendant: Christie not told of plot

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on the fifth week of testimony in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A defendant in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial says Republican Gov. Chris Christie wasn't told about an alleged political revenge plot using traffic jams.

Bill Baroni, a former executive with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is on the witness stand Monday.

He told jurors Christie was told of traffic jams in Fort Lee during a Sept. 11 memorial event at the World Trade Center in 2013. But he says there was no mention of political retaliation against the town's mayor.

That contradicts earlier testimony by former Port Authority official David Wildstein, who has pleaded guilty and testified Christie was told that Fort Lee's mayor's calls weren't being returned.

Baroni and another former Christie aide are charged with fraud, conspiracy and other offences .

9:55 a.m.

Jurors in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial are hearing from one of the defendants.

Bill Baroni, a former executive with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, is testifying Monday. He and Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, are in the fifth week of their fraud and conspiracy trial.

They face up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charge.

They're alleged to have concocted the lane closures to create traffic gridlock to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie, a Republican, in 2013.