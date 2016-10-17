The Latest: First debate in Pennsylvania Senate race starts

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the debate between Republican U.S. Pat Toomey and Democrat Katie McGinty in Pennsylvania's race for U.S. Senate (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The first debate is beginning in a hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race that could decide whether the GOP hangs onto its Senate majority.

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is squaring off against Democratic challenger Katie McGinty on Monday.

The hour-long debate is being taped at 1 p.m. at KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh and broadcast at 7 p.m. It will be made available to stations in other media markets.

Differences over national security, tax policy, gun rights, abortion and immigration are prominent issues in the race.

The first-term Toomey is among the Senate's most endangered Republicans, running for re-election in a state where registered Democrats hold a four-to-three advantage over Republicans.

The pair is scheduled to take part in a second and final debate Oct. 24 in Philadelphia. The election is Nov. 8.

