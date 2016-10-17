The Latest: Indictment says ex-judge misused office
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the indictment of a former Arkansas judge accused of trading lighter sentences for sexual
2 p.m.
Grand jurors determined that a former Arkansas judge accused of trading lighter sentences for sexual
An indictment unsealed Monday says a grand jury determined that Joseph Boeckmann corruptly using his position "to obtain personal services, sexual contact, and the opportunity to view and to photograph in compromising positions persons who appeared before him in traffic and
The indictment is dated Oct. 5. The former Cross County district court judge resigned in May after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with men accused of crimes dating back to his time as a prosecutor decades earlier.
Boeckmann's attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday. Boeckmann has previously denied the allegations.
1:35 p.m.
A former Arkansas judge accused of giving lighter sentences to defendants in exchange for nude photos and sexual acts has been indicted on federal fraud and bribery charges.
The indictment against former Cross County District Court Judge Joseph Boeckmann was unsealed Monday. He's facing several charges, including wire fraud and witness tampering.
Boeckmann resigned in May after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with men accused of crimes dating back decades, to his time as a prosecutor.
That investigation was conducted by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. The agency says Boeckmann had more than 4,600 photos of nude or semi-nude men in various positions.
