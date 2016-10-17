The Latest: Man arrested in Colorado bomb case

DENVER — The Latest on the arrest of a suspect in connection with a homemade explosive left outside a small town Colorado police station (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Law enforcement officials have identified a man arrested in connection with a homemade explosive left outside a police station in a small northern Colorado town.

Two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press that 64-year-old David Michael Ansberry was taken into custody over the weekend in Chicago. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

A detective found the device in a backpack Oct. 11 and brought it into the police station, believing it was lost property. Robots searched the device and it was eventually detonated in the parking lot of the town's main retail complex, a strip mall that houses the five-officer police department.

Investigators say it was an active explosive that failed to detonate.

U.S. attorney spokesman Jeff Dorschner declined to comment.

___

7:54 a.m.

