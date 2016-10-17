The Latest: Opening statements in Patz case may be Wednesday

NEW YORK — The Latest on a retrial in the disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A New York City judge says opening statements are expected as soon as Wednesday in the retrial of a case that reshaped American parenting and the pursuit of missing children.

State Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley discussed the timing of Pedro Hernandez's retrial on Monday.

The haunting missing-child case of Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts) is about to get its second turn before a jury, 37 years after the first-grader vanished.

Another jury deadlocked last year.

Six-year-old Etan disappeared while heading to his school bus stop in 1979. He was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.

Hernandez worked at a corner store in Etan's neighbourhood but wasn't a suspect until police got a tip in 2012. He confessed, but his lawyers say he's mentally ill.

___

1 a.m.

