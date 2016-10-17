The Latest: Opening statements in Patz case may be Wednesday
NEW YORK — The Latest on a retrial in the disappearance of 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979 (all times local):
11:10 a.m.
A New York City judge says opening statements are expected as soon as Wednesday in the retrial of a case that reshaped American parenting and the pursuit of missing children.
State Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley discussed the timing of Pedro Hernandez's retrial on Monday.
The haunting missing-child case of Etan Patz (AY'-tahn payts) is about to get its second turn before a jury, 37 years after the first-grader vanished.
Another jury deadlocked last year.
Six-year-old Etan disappeared while heading to his school bus stop in 1979. He was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.
Hernandez worked at a corner store in Etan's neighborhood.
1 a.m.
The haunting missing-child case of Etan Patz (AY'-tahn PAYTS') is about to get its second turn before a jury, 37 years after the first-grader vanished in New York City.
Opening statements are expected this week in the murder retrial of suspect Pedro Hernandez. A jury deadlocked last year.
Six-year-old Etan disappeared while heading to his school bus stop in May 1979. He was one of the first missing children ever featured on a milk carton.
Hernandez worked at a corner store in Etan's neighborhood.
Etan's father has said the first trial succeeded in providing long-sought answers for the family, if not in resolving the case.