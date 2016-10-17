The Latest: Police Chief: No arrests in GOP office attack

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The Latest on the fire set at a North Carolina county Republican Party headquarters (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

The police chief in a North Carolina town where a fire was set at the county Republican Party headquarters said Monday that he had no new developments to report.

Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said in an email that nothing developed overnight as the investigation continues into the fire-bombing of the Orange County Republican Party headquarters late Saturday or early Sunday.

No one was hurt when a bottle filled with flammable liquid was thrown the window of the building. An earlier news release from the town said the building next door was spray-painted with the words: "Nazi Republicans leave town or else."

A state Republican official called the attack "political terrorism." Republican offices around the state are reviewing their security.

___

7:05 a.m.

