UKIP's Steven Woolfe leaves party, makes police complaint

LONDON — A U.K. Independence Party legislator who was hospitalized after an altercation at the European Parliament has announced he is leaving the party that played a crucial role in the country's decision to leave the European Union.

Steven Woolfe, who had been a leadership contender, said he has made a police complaint about the Oct. 6 altercation.

Woolfe has accused fellow UKIP legislator Mike Hookem of punching him during the argument. Hookem denies the allegation.

Woolfe suffered a seizure a short time after the incident and was hospitalized for several days.

The party said Monday it will announce its new leader Nov. 28. Nigel Farage is serving as interim leader.