UN chief urges Ethiopia to protect rights during emergency

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is urging the Ethiopian government to ensure "the protection of fundamental human rights" following its imposition of stringent rules under its state of emergency.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Ban has been following developments in Ethiopia "with concern" following the imposition of the state of emergency effective Oct. 8. The new rules announced late Saturday include a ban on any contact with groups that are labeled as "terrorist."

Ethiopia's largest ethnic group, the Oromo, began protesting almost a year ago. According to human rights groups and opposition activists, hundreds of people have been killed in the past year in protests demanding wider freedoms.