Venezuela's high court deals blow to bid to unseat Maduro
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's government-stacked courts have dealt another blow to the opposition's attempts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.
In a decision Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that opponents must collect signatures from 20
The ruling will make it harder for opponents to mobilize support, especially in rural states dominated by the government, when it attempts next week to collect and electronically verify 4 million signatures over three days allotted for the petition drive.
Polls show Venezuelans overwhelmingly want to cut short Maduro's term. But the embattled socialist still has control over key institutions including courts and the electoral council.
Most Popular
-
-
Zassy Zane: One reporter's post-election airing of grievances from Halifax Votes 2016
-
'Marked in the history books:' Lindell Smith wins District 8 by huge margin, first black councillor in 16 years
-
Craigslist ad for ‘personal servant’ a sign of growing inequality says UBC professor