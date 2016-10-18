After a month away, Malawi leader home amid health concerns

LILONGWE, Malawi — Malawi's president is back home after a one-month trip overseas that intensified speculation about his health, and some countrymen are criticizing what they call a lack of transparency about his condition.

President Peter Mutharika, who left for the United States and addressed world leaders at the United Nations in late September, returned to Malawi on Sunday.

Critics note that Mutharika, who usually waves with both hands to welcoming crowds, only raised his left hand in greeting. He also needed help getting into a car that drove him to his residence.

Mutharika has referred on Facebook to the "many unfounded rumours " about his health.