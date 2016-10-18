Bangladesh says 3 men funded deadly Dhaka restaurant attack

NEW DELHI — A counterterrorism official says Bangladesh has discovered who funded the July 1 attack in which a group of assailants tortured and killed 20 hostages at a restaurant in Dhaka.

The police counterterrorism chief, Monirul Islam, says the $101,606 in financing came from three Bangladeshis, including a pediatrician who fled with his family to Syria to join the Islamic State.

Islam on Tuesday identified the other financiers as a retired army major who donated his pension and savings and a man who donated proceeds from a Dhaka apartment sale. Both were killed in police raids. Islam said the three belonged to the banned militant group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB.