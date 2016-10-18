Coroner: Virginia-to-Canada plane crashed in Pennsylvania
AUSTIN, Pa. — A small airplane that lost contact with flight controllers while flying from Virginia to Canada has been found crashed in north-central Pennsylvania, with all three occupants killed.
Potter County Coroner Kevin J. Dusenbury Sr. confirmed the deaths Tuesday, but says he won't be releasing additional information until he contacts the victims' relatives.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Canadian-registered Piper PA-28 took off from Richmond International Airport in Virginia. It was headed to St. Catherine/Niagara District Airport when the wreckage was found Late Monday.
The coroner says the plane was found crashed in Keating Township in southern Potter County. That's about 150 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Potter County borders New York.
The FAA lost contact with the flight over Potter County about 7 p.m. Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board is heading the crash investigation.