Coroner: Virginia-to-Canada plane crashed in Pennsylvania

AUSTIN, Pa. — A small airplane that lost contact with flight controllers while flying from Virginia to Canada has been found crashed in north-central Pennsylvania, with all three occupants killed.

Potter County Coroner Kevin J. Dusenbury Sr. confirmed the deaths Tuesday, but says he won't be releasing additional information until he contacts the victims' relatives.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Canadian-registered Piper PA-28 took off from Richmond International Airport in Virginia. It was headed to St. Catherine/Niagara District Airport when the wreckage was found Late Monday.

The coroner says the plane was found crashed in Keating Township in southern Potter County. That's about 150 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Potter County borders New York.