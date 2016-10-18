Court mandates new recovery plan for Mexican grey wolves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must update its decades-old recovery plan for the endangered Mexican grey wolf under a court order issued by an Arizona judge.

The judge on Tuesday signed off on a settlement that was reached earlier this year between environmental groups and the federal agency.

The agreement set a November 2017 deadline for the agency to come up with a new plan. The agency also has to provide the court and other parties in the case regular updates on the planning process.

Environmentalists have long argued that the agency had a legal obligation to adopt a recovery plan that spells out specific goals and milestones for returning the wolves to their historic range in the Southwest.