Emirati police holding 3 foreigners trying to sell artifacts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Abu Dhabi say they've arrested three foreigners for trying to sell smuggled antiquities.

A statement carried by the state-run WAM news agency on Tuesday said that those arrested at a hotel in the capital of the United Arab Emirates had antique daggers, old coins and other items they tried to sell for a high price.

Police identified the three as being Arabs, without offering any specifics on who they were, their nationalities or the providence of the stolen items. It wasn't clear if those arrested had lawyers.