French court OKs Calais migrant camp closure, amid NGO fears

PARIS — A French court has rejected a request by aid groups to delay the closure of the migrant camp in Calais.

French authorities are expected to clear out the 6,000 to 10,000 migrants from the camp, also known as "the jungle," in the coming weeks, and then dismantle it by the start of winter. The migrants are being relocated around France or deported.

Several aid groups filed an emergency request last week to postpone the closure, arguing that authorities aren't ready to relocate its residents. A Lille court rejected the request Tuesday, according to Pierre Henry of aid group Terre d'Asile.