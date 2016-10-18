Germany: left-leaning parties explore common ground
BERLIN — Ninety lawmakers from left-leaning German parties are meeting to explore possibilities of working together in the future, something that could increase chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Tuesday's planned meeting doesn't involve the most senior lawmakers and concrete decisions aren't expected. But Left Party deputy caucus leader Jan Korte told ARD television it's important to show "there is an alternative" to Merkel, who currently governs with the Social Democrats as junior coalition partners.
A national election is due next year.