Guatemala prosecutors seek to investigate top lawmaker

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors are asking the country's courts to withdraw the congressional president's immunity of office so he can be investigated for possible violence.

The complaint was filed by the secretary of a congressional workers' union that is in a dispute with Mario Taracena, who fired a number of employees.

Prosecutors' spokeswoman Julia Barreda confirmed the request Tuesday. She said a woman whom she declined to identify alleges she was forcibly removed from a public office.

Taracena did not immediately comment on the request. Lawmakers were to consider Tuesday whether he or two other candidates will lead Congress next year.