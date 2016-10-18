Hong Kong fails to stop lawmakers from second try on oath

HONG KONG — Two newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers advocating independence for the Chinese region are getting a second chance to take their oaths after the top court rejected an unprecedented legal challenge from the government over the decision.

Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching of the Youngspiration party are among five lawmakers expected to redo their swearing-in on Wednesday so that they can take office in the legislature.

A week ago, the duo and two other pro-democracy lawmakers modified their oaths, which call for lawmakers to pledge allegiance to the "Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China."