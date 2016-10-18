Illinois agency: YouTube glitch behind training video porn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois agency says a YouTube glitch was responsible for pornographic footage that was tacked onto a video promoting a state training summit.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show the Illinois Emergency Management Agency scrambling in late August to disable the video, and its chief of staff ordering an investigation into how the salacious footage was added.

Officially, the agency, insists no one "hijacked" the website to tag the lewd material. Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson blames the foul-up on an unfortunate but random circumstance created by YouTube.