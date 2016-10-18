Illinois agency: YouTube glitch behind training video porn
A
A
Share via Email
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois agency says a YouTube glitch was responsible for pornographic footage that was tacked onto a video promoting a state training summit.
Emails obtained by The Associated Press show the Illinois Emergency Management Agency scrambling in late August to disable the video, and its chief of staff ordering an investigation into how the salacious footage was added.
Officially, the agency, insists no one "hijacked" the
YouTube policies prohibit pornography and exclude nudity that is provocative or gratuitous. A company spokeswoman says the company depends on viewers to flag questionable videos for review and removal.
Most Popular
-
Craigslist ad for ‘personal servant’ a sign of growing inequality says UBC professor
-
Dalhousie apologizes after male faculty members strip at university function
-
What happens if Trump won't concede after 'rigged' election?
-
Immigration museum recalls when Italian, Irish were the 'illegals,' 'terrorists'