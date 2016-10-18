In 'Tower,' a mass shooting before anyone knew what that was
AUSTIN, Texas — When Charles Whitman climbed to the observation deck of the University of Texas clock tower and opened fire, the first "mass shooting" in modern American history had begun.
But no one called it that because it was a concept that hadn't before been conceived of.
The new documentary "Tower" captures a sense of confusion and carnage that permeates many major acts of violence. But it also illustrates the attacks then unprecedentedness — in contrast to subsequent massacres that have become chilling commonplace today.
Rather than focusing on the sniper and his acts, though, it explores life on-the-ground during his rampage. The documentary profiles would-be targets scrambling for cover and gunshot victims who survived.