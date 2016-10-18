IOC Chair to meet Tokyo gov to discuss venue

TOKYO — International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to meet Tokyo's outspoken governor pushing for changes to some of the planned venues for the 2020 Games.

Bach arrived Tuesday in Japan amid growing tension between Olympic organizers and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike over her cost-cutting proposals. They include moving a rowing and canoeing venue relocation to northern Japan after the estimated costs for the current site rose to seven times more than the initial estimate.

Koike's proposal is based on a review by a panel of independent experts who reviewed venues and costs.