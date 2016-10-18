Military helicopter with 3 on board goes missing in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam — A Vietnamese official and state media say a military helicopter with three people on board went missing during a training flight Tuesday, in the latest such incident involving military aircraft.

Online newspaper Dan Tri said the Eurocopter EC 130, a light training helicopter produced by Airbus Helicopters, lost contact 15 minutes into a flight and was believed to have crashed into a mountain 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of the southern commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City.

It says a pilot and two trainees were on the helicopter.

A provincial border guard says smoke was spotted at the suspected crash site, but rescuers have not been able to reach the spot.