NTSB to decide probable cause for Ohio jet crash

CLEVELAND — Federal investigators are set to decide the probable cause for a corporate jet crash that killed nine people on approach to an Ohio airport last November.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Washington.

The jet crashed less than two miles from the runway at Akron Fulton International Airport. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the jet descending at a high rate of speed over trees before crashing into an apartment building and exploding.

No one on the ground was injured.