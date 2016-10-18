Plane from Haiti carrying 3 crashes off Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — A small plane that had taken off from Haiti with three people on board has crashed off the north coast of the Dominican Republic.

The Dominican Civil Aviation Authority says those on board included a couple who were U.S. and Canadian citizens. Their names have not been released.

A statement from the aviation authority issued Tuesday says the plane took off from Port-au-Prince on Monday and was headed to the Dominican coastal town of Puerto Plata. The Dominican Air Force had located wreckage from the plane and was searching for survivors.