Police: Woman armed with scissors, baseball bat fatally shot

New York City police shot and killed a woman who confronted them with scissors and a baseball bat, police said.

It happened inside an apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person encountered the 66-year-old woman holding scissors in a bedroom, police said.

A sergeant persuaded the woman to drop the scissors. Police said after she put down the scissors she grabbed a baseball bat and tried to strike the sergeant, who fired two shots from his revolver and hit her in the torso.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Maria Nevins, a 63-year-old bystander who was walking by the building, saw the woman being wheeled out on a stretcher.

"They were giving her CPR trying to bring her back but she was purple already," Nevins told the Daily News.

The New York Police Department said it will conduct a full investigation into the incident.

"The sergeant was armed with a Taser. It was not deployed, and the reason it was not deployed will be part of the investigation and review," said Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. issued a statement condemning the police shooting of a mentally disturbed woman.